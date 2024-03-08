Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 million. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 24.07% and a negative net margin of 100.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Markforged updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.220–0.190 EPS.

Markforged Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE MKFG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. 172,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,297. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.47. Markforged has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1.45 price target on shares of Markforged in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of Markforged

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Markforged by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 382,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 222,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Markforged by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,877,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 214,080 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Markforged by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,027,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 399,721 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Markforged by 47.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 72,862 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Markforged by 30.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Markforged

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

