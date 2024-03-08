Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $559.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM stock opened at $611.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.64. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $617.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

