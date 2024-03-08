Mary Beth Fritz Sells 172 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stock

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $12,112.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,072.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mary Beth Fritz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $368,184.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 1.8 %

PBH opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

