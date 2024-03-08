MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $106.00 at Barclays

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $55.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.50.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -138.61 and a beta of 1.60. MasTec has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

