Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 3.33.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $721,149,000 after buying an additional 366,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after acquiring an additional 135,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

