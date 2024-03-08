Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $64.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $67.71.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Matador Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

