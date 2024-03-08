Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CTO Japjit Tulsi Sells 16,079 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 16,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $31,193.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,866 shares in the company, valued at $692,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Japjit Tulsi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Japjit Tulsi sold 16,670 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $33,673.40.
Matterport Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Matterport stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. 423,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,942. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $3.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.
