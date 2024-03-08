Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CTO Japjit Tulsi Sells 16,079 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 16,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $31,193.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,866 shares in the company, valued at $692,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Japjit Tulsi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Japjit Tulsi sold 16,670 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $33,673.40.

Shares of Matterport stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. 423,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,942. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Matterport by 30.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 117.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 107.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 1,988.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 74,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

