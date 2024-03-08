Matthew A. Getz Sells 1,157 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) VP Matthew A. Getz sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $21,659.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Artivion Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AORT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. 22,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,710. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $826.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.66. Artivion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

Get Artivion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AORT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,151,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $665,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artivion

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.