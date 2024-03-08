Matthew A. Getz Sells 1,157 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) VP Matthew A. Getz sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $21,659.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Artivion Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:AORT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. 22,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,710. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $826.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.66. Artivion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AORT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
Institutional Trading of Artivion
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,151,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $665,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Artivion
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
