MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. ATB Capital upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MEG Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$30.00.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$28.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.38. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$17.79 and a one year high of C$30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Equities analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.5862069 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

