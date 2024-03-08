Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,156 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Shares of REG stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.47. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

