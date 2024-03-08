Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 37,266 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,266 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.12% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $13,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

