Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,457 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $556.43.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.3 %

United Rentals stock opened at $678.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $621.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.61. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $732.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

