Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 26,361 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,361 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.25% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $14,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039,924 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,198 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,941 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,312 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $37.43.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

