Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Research Coverage Started at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.40.

NASDAQ:MGX opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Metagenomi has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

In other Metagenomi news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,739,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,087,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

