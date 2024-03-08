Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.40), Zacks reports. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

MEI traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 107,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,224. The firm has a market cap of $499.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.91. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 429,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,967,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $10,867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 662.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 226,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,598,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

