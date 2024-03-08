MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

MetLife Trading Up 0.5 %

MET opened at $71.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $72.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.