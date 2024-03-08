Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,745 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 4.64% of Metropolitan Bank worth $18,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 18.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCB opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $441.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.18. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $57.15.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.23). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $63.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCB. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metropolitan Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

