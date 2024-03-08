Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,745 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 4.64% of Metropolitan Bank worth $18,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter worth $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 24.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

NYSE MCB opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $441.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $57.15.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $63.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.96 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 19.16%. Analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

