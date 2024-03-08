Michael J. Rider Sells 81 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $14,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RMD opened at $192.49 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.71 and a 200-day moving average of $162.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ResMed by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.30.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

