Michele Farmer Sells 2,968 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) insider Michele Farmer sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $14,454.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,841.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of PACB opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533,953 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,833 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,806,000 after buying an additional 3,514,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after buying an additional 3,328,729 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

