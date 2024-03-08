Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 141,820 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $38,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 17.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,543,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $173,067,000 after acquiring an additional 156,118 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,763,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 21.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 170,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.95.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $99.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -7.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,228 shares of company stock worth $23,846,291 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

