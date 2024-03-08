Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.55

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01), with a volume of 6359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Mila Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £3.12 million, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Mila Resources Company Profile

Mila Resources Plc engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral resources. It holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

