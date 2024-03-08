MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

MIND C.T.I. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNDO opened at $2.15 on Friday. MIND C.T.I. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIND C.T.I.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in MIND C.T.I. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MIND C.T.I. by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MIND C.T.I. by 182.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in MIND C.T.I. by 216.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 18,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, development, marketing, supports, implements, and operation of billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging.

Featured Articles

