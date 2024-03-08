Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTX. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

In related news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $177,460.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,695.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $177,460.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,695.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,055.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,957. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 76.8% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 52.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,080,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $73.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.22.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.67 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

