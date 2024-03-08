Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold Sells 4,857 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $37,350.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,944.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of MCW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. 89,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.07.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 272,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.
