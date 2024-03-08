Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) COO Mayra Idali Chimienti Sells 1,734 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $13,334.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,321.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

NYSE:MCW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.76. 105,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,367. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 89,764 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,300,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 88,830 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 323,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 202,930 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.