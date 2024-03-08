Mizuho Lowers Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $23.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LTH. TheStreet raised shares of Life Time Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.43.

LTH opened at $14.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.51 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $67,285.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Life Time Group news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $147,369.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,700.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $67,285.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Life Time Group by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Life Time Group by 82.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Life Time Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

