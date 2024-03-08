Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.70

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Mobile Tornado Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.80.

About Mobile Tornado Group

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.

Further Reading

