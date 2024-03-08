MOBLAND Price Reaches $0.0008 (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One MOBLAND token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. MOBLAND has a total market cap of $104.94 million and approximately $23,788.22 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MOBLAND has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND’s genesis date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

