MOBOX (MBOX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $136.73 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $136.73 million and approximately $56.09 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000744 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 77.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,197,210 tokens. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

