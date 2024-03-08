Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of MBRX opened at $0.67 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Moleculin Biotech news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 188,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $129,998.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 680,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,807.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 231,883 shares of company stock valued at $159,999. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $2,753,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

