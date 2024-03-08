Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $385.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $391.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $410.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

