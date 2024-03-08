Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Molina Healthcare worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $391.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $410.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $367.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.91.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

