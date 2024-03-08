MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.340-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $436.0 million-$440.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.5 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.270-2.490 EPS.
MongoDB Stock Down 4.1 %
MongoDB stock traded down $17.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $395.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,879,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,551. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $423.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.41. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $189.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in MongoDB by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $1,687,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
