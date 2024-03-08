Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at B. Riley

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of MNTK opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.48 million, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of -0.43. Montauk Renewables has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Montauk Renewables by 13.2% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 897,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,821 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter worth $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 76.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 22.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

