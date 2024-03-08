Morgan Stanley Acquires 5,113 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,663,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $1,185,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after purchasing an additional 566,346 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,601,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.76. 754,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,151. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

