Morgan Stanley Acquires 514,559 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514,559 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,195,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CL shares. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CL traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $88.01. 601,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,904,547. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.53. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

