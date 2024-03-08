Morgan Stanley Acquires 91,801 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.38% of Boeing worth $1,602,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 8,961.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after buying an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $221,773,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Trading Down 0.8 %

BA traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.47. 1,234,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,311,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

