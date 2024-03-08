Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 412,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.75% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,842,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,082,153 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GS traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.46. 364,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,367. The company has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $397.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $384.82 and its 200-day moving average is $350.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.