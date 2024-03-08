Morgan Stanley Buys 132,306 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.69% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,387,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.76. 70,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,852. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $246.52. The firm has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

