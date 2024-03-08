Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,322 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.19% of Elevance Health worth $1,212,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 26.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,640,000 after purchasing an additional 342,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at about $21,305,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $504.08. The company had a trading volume of 139,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,875. The company has a fifty day moving average of $491.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $516.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

