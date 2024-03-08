Morgan Stanley Has $1.16 Billion Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,857,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.41% of Lam Research worth $1,164,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $990.99. 136,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,985. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $853.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $736.08. The stock has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $467.02 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.