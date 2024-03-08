Morgan Stanley Has $1.29 Billion Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,063,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.98% of Sherwin-Williams worth $1,291,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $4,517,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $27,192,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $344.83. The stock had a trading volume of 155,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,302. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $346.62. The stock has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,410 shares of company stock worth $10,080,699 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

