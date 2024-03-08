Morgan Stanley Has $1.86 Billion Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,830,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,864,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,808,000 after buying an additional 1,531,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2,265.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,168,000 after buying an additional 1,070,570 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $342.57. 344,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.60 and its 200 day moving average is $280.15. The firm has a market cap of $171.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $344.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.78.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

