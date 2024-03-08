Morgan Stanley Has $1.94 Billion Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,001,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 56,880 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.78% of American Express worth $1,939,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 27,022 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 10.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $224.07. 371,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,806. The firm has a market cap of $162.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.20. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $224.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

