Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,327,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.65. 188,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,430. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $111.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

