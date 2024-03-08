Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,499,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 441,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.88% of Starbucks worth $1,962,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after acquiring an additional 554,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,952,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,168,863,000 after acquiring an additional 446,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.79. 1,297,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,690,073. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average is $95.69. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

