Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,542,503 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.00% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $2,010,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $84.55. 349,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,745. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $84.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.77.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

