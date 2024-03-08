Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,422,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,233,000 after acquiring an additional 137,812 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,282,000 after buying an additional 345,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,593,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $343.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.55. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $347.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Barclays began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

