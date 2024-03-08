Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,625,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579,603 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.59% of Mondelez International worth $1,500,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.30. 1,013,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,866,137. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

